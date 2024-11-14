© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: November 14, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published November 14, 2024 at 8:00 AM MST
2023 Coordinated Election "I Voted" sticker
KVNF
2023 Coordinated Election "I Voted" sticker

FEATURE: With the General Election in the rear view mirror KVNF’s Brody Wilson takes us deep into how counties in our listening area voted and voter turn out totals in this special report.

TOP STORY: State Democrats and Republicans have picked their leadership in the House of Representatives for Colorado’s next legislative session. The Democratic majority is keeping their existing team in place. House Speaker Julie McCluskie of Dillon is the first speaker in seventeen years to get a second term. McCluskie was reelected despite some rifts within her caucus during her first term.

Monica Duran will continue to serve as Majority Leader and Jennifer Bacon will continue as Assistant Majority Leader. Republicans selected mostly the same leadership team, including Rose Pugliese as Minority Leader and Ty Winter as Assistant Minority Leader.

Eric Galatas, Colorado News Connection, reports on a new kind of power plant is bringing resilience and reliability to rural Colorado.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast Election Results
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young