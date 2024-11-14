KVNF Regional Newscast: November 14, 2024

FEATURE: With the General Election in the rear view mirror KVNF’s Brody Wilson takes us deep into how counties in our listening area voted and voter turn out totals in this special report.

TOP STORY: State Democrats and Republicans have picked their leadership in the House of Representatives for Colorado’s next legislative session. The Democratic majority is keeping their existing team in place. House Speaker Julie McCluskie of Dillon is the first speaker in seventeen years to get a second term. McCluskie was reelected despite some rifts within her caucus during her first term.

Monica Duran will continue to serve as Majority Leader and Jennifer Bacon will continue as Assistant Majority Leader. Republicans selected mostly the same leadership team, including Rose Pugliese as Minority Leader and Ty Winter as Assistant Minority Leader.

Eric Galatas, Colorado News Connection, reports on a new kind of power plant is bringing resilience and reliability to rural Colorado.