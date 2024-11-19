KVNF Regional Newscast: November 19, 2024

FEATURE: Sandhill Cranes are making their annual migration through Western Colorado. KVNF's Brody Wilson captured some of their songs and has details on these birds that are traveling through our listening area.

Colorado West Land Trust Audubon Delta, Delta County and West Slope Outdoors Alliance are hosting ‘Cranes and Cocoa' at 3:00 pm on Saturday Dec 7th at the Crane Landing Boat Ramp. The event is free for more information contact Colorado Land Trust.

TOP STORIES: State lawmakers grilled Governor Jared Polis over his “belt-tightening” state budget proposal. Polis and lawmakers are trying to figure out how to fill a predicted shortfall of more than six-hundred-and-thirty-million-dollar ($630M).

Polis recommended cutting certain Medicaid provider rates, slowing down implementation of the state’s new school financing formula and privatizing state workers compensation insurance. Both Republicans and Democrats on the legislature’s Joint Budget Committee criticized the proposed cuts and said they would need to find other ways to fill the shortfall.

One Delta County: An Economic Alliance, recently held its annual meeting and dinner Executive Director Greg Pope gave a brief update on the state of the economic development nonprofit organization, reports the Delta County Independent.

The primary mission of the organization is to support business expansion and attraction, job growth, and increase the standard of living while promoting workforce education to achieve economic diversification and resiliency.

For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-G-N-U’s Dave Ashton spoke with Nayna Gupta, the Policy Director at the American Immigration Council about President-elect Trump threat of mass deportations on his first day in office. Beyond the impact on immigrant communities, there could be significant economic consequences across industries that rely on immigrant labor.

