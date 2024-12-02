KVNF Regional Newscast: December 2, 2024

FEATURE: Across the Mountain West, voters in several states recently supported protecting abortion access. And elsewhere there are legal battles, including in Wyoming, where a judge struck down two abortion bans. The decision hinged almost entirely on a constitutional right Republicans backed in response to the Affordable Care Act, Mountain West News Bureau’s Hanna Merzbach explains.

TOP STORY: Delta Health earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit watchdog focused on patient safety. Leapfrog assigns an “A,” to “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade stands as the only hospital ratings program focused solely on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day in the United States. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring. To explore Delta Health’s full grade details and to find valuable tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

Colorado lawmakers are once again concerned that president-elect Donald Trump will move the US Space Force headquarters out of Colorado. KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods reports both Republicans and Democrats are trying to persuade the incoming administration to keep it where it is.

Colorado News Connection's Eric Galatas report that Colorado's minimum wage is higher than the federal wage floor, but it may not be high enough to keep workers healthy.