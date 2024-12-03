KVNF Regional Newscast: December 3 , 2024

FEATURE: KVNF's Marty Durlin reports that the Town of Paonia has been concerned for years about the proliferation of short term rentals within town limits. Last week the Paonia Board of Trustees passed legislation to license these units.

TOP STORIES: The Town of Cedaredge has completed a draft of the 2024 Master Plan which will be used to provide vision and policy direction over the next 20-plus years. The Draft 2024 Master Plan is available for review at Cedaredge Town Hall or online at cedaredgecolorado.com

Written comments regarding revisions to the Cedaredge Master Plan will be received prior to the public hearing process. The comment period closes on Thursday, January 9, 2025. Public hearings on the draft 2024 Master Plan Update are anticipated to begin in February 2025.

A Christmas Open House will be held at the Delta Museum on Saturday, December 7th from 11 am to 3 pm. This year’s event will celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the Historical Society. State Legislator Matt Soper will be on hand. The event is free and refreshments will be served.

KUNC’s Alex Hager reports on a few early season storms that have loaded the Rocky Mountains with snow, that’s a good sign for the Colorado River, which gets the majority of its water from winter precipitation.

Dr. Nathan Perry, Professor of Economics at Colorado Mesa University, shares a timely update on our region's economy in Mesa, Montrose and Delta Counties. To hear the entire economic report including what’s happening in the real estate market, join us tonight at 6 pm and at 10:30 am on Saturday for Local Motion.