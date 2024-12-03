© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: December 3 , 2024

By Lisa Young
Published December 3, 2024 at 8:00 AM MST
Paonia Trustee Walter Czech, Mayor Paige Smith and Mayor Pro Tem John Valentine keeping up with changes to their STF ordinance before the final vote on November 26th.
Marty Durlin
/
KVNF
Paonia Trustee Walter Czech, Mayor Paige Smith and Mayor Pro Tem John Valentine keeping up with changes to their STF ordinance before the final vote on November 26th.

FEATURE: KVNF's Marty Durlin reports that the Town of Paonia has been concerned for years about the proliferation of short term rentals within town limits. Last week the Paonia Board of Trustees passed legislation to license these units.

TOP STORIES: The Town of Cedaredge has completed a draft of the 2024 Master Plan which will be used to provide vision and policy direction over the next 20-plus years. The Draft 2024 Master Plan is available for review at Cedaredge Town Hall or online at cedaredgecolorado.com

Written comments regarding revisions to the Cedaredge Master Plan will be received prior to the public hearing process. The comment period closes on Thursday, January 9, 2025. Public hearings on the draft 2024 Master Plan Update are anticipated to begin in February 2025.

A Christmas Open House will be held at the Delta Museum on Saturday, December 7th from 11 am to 3 pm. This year’s event will celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the Historical Society. State Legislator Matt Soper will be on hand. The event is free and refreshments will be served.

KUNC’s Alex Hager reports on a few early season storms that have loaded the Rocky Mountains with snow, that’s a good sign for the Colorado River, which gets the majority of its water from winter precipitation.

Dr. Nathan Perry, Professor of Economics at Colorado Mesa University, shares a timely update on our region's economy in Mesa, Montrose and Delta Counties. To hear the entire economic report including what’s happening in the real estate market, join us tonight at 6 pm and at 10:30 am on Saturday for Local Motion.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast Town of PaoniaTown of CedaredgeDr. Nathan Perry - Associate Professor of Economics at Colorado Mesa University
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young