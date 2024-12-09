KVNF Regional Newscast: December 9, 2024

FEATURE: Dr. Nathan Perry, Professor of Economics at Colorado Mesa University, shares his thoughts on the new administration's policies on immigration and how that could potentially affect our national economy.

TOP STORIES: The Montrose Police Department recently added five new officers to its force. According to a City of Montrose press release, the new officers are all experienced police officers from other agencies across Colorado. The new crew were officially sworn in during a ceremony held prior to the City Council’s regular meeting on December 3rd.

Colorado LGBTQ+ advocacy groups and health care providers are bracing for what a second administration under President-elect Donald Trump could mean for transgender people, reports the Colorado News Line. Mardi Moore, executive director of Rocky Mountain Equality, says the lgbtq community “ survived the first round and knows it can survive the second round. Trump has promised to roll back transgender rights, restricting their ability to participate in sports teams, join the military and receive gender-affirming care, among other things. You can find the complete story at https://coloradonewsline.com.

KVNF's Brody Wilson reports on how fees to recreate and camp are increasing in the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area.

Caroline Llanes, Rocky Mountain Community Radio Climate Reporter, shares how the U-S Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing some changes to critical habitat for Canada lynx in the lower 48, as well as an updated recovery plan. It includes adding new critical habitat in Colorado and New Mexico, and making changes to existing designations in Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, and Washington.

