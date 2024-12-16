KVNF Regional Newscast: December 16, 2024

FEATURE: Nationwide, nearly 17,000 homes on tribal lands don’t have electricity. A majority of them are spread across the Navajo Nation where climate change is making it harder for families to keep cool. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Kaleb Roedel visited the reservation to learn how Navajo families are coping without power.

KUNC’s Alex Hager reports, that the Navajo Nation is making a last-minute push to get Congress to act on its water rights settlement. more people living on tribal land would have access to clean water if the bill becomes law.

TOP STORIES: The Great Outdoors Colorado GOCO Board has awarded $749,000 in grants to Delta County for fairgrounds upgrades, trail development, conservation projects and land stewardship.

A nearly $600,000 grant will revamp the Delta County Fairgrounds with a new Miner's Trail linking the site to North Fork High School, local parks and businesses. Additional upgrades include a new playground gathering areas and improvements to the local boat ramp and a frisbee golf course.

Two Conservation Corps grants totaling about $100,000 will fund wildfire mitigation in environmental education. Colorado West Land Trust will partner with conservation crews to treat invasive vegetation and enhance wildlife habitats across Mesa and Delta Counties.

Meanwhile, the North Fork Pool and Park and Rec Recreation District will expand outdoor learning opportunities for Delta County schools, building trails and preparing sites for environmental education programs.

Delta County Commissioner, Wendell Koontz, has been elected to the Colorado Counties Inc. Board of Directors during the CCI winter conference in Westminster, representing county commissioners across Colorado.

The board focuses on advocacy, education and networking to empower communities statewide, according to a press release from Delta County.

Koontz, a dedicated advocate for rural communities, expressed gratitude for the opportunity. " I'm honored to be elected to the CCI board of directors," said Koontz, "

This role enables me to champion Delta County's needs while collaborating with leaders across Colorado to address common challenges."

Serving Delta County for four years and recently reelected. Koontz has spearheaded initiatives in economic development, wildfire mitigation and infrastructure improvements. His collaborative and innovative approach has earned widespread respect, with Commissioner Don Suppers concluding his term as CCI. President.

Koontz looks forward to ensuring Delta County's interests remain represented. As a board member, he will focus on key issues like transportation, housing, public safety and natural resource management, bringing valuable insights back to Delta County while contributing to statewide progress.