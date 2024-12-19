KVNF Regional Newscast: December 19, 2024

FEATURE: Big changes are taking place at Sweitzer Lake State Park near Delta. KVNF caught up with Park Manager Scott Rist on construction taking place this winter on the north side of the park.

Construction continues at Sweitzer Lake State Park near Delta, this time crews are busy working near the entrance and north side of the park.

"We're replacing the 60 year old concrete spillway that was built when the dam was originally built. A few years ago, they found that concrete was rotting from the inside out due to the high alkalinity of the water. So they came in and took out the old concrete and dug a 23 foot deep hole that they're now putting in a new spillway, a new modern type spillway," said Scott Rist, Park Manager with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The project started in October and is supposed to be finished up in April of 2025. Rist says the park remains open during this phase of the construction.

