© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: December 31, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published December 31, 2024 at 8:00 AM MST
Jan 1, 2025 hands free phone law goes into effect
KVNF
Jan 1, 2025 hands free phone law goes into effect

Beginning January 1, 2025 it will be illegal for Colorado drivers to hold or touch their cellphones while driving. The hands-free law requires people driving passenger vehicles to link their phone to the car’s communications system or install equipment like a bracket to hold the device.

According to CDOT, drivers can’t hold their phone even when stopped in traffic or at a light. Colorado law prohibits having headphones or earbuds in both ears while driving. The fine for a first offense is $75 plus two license suspension points. First-time violators can have the charge dismissed if they prove they’ve bought a hands-free accessory. Fines and license points go up for repeat offenses.

FEATURE: President Jimmy Carter died over the weekend at age 100. The 39th president was elected in 1976 and served one term in office. In 2015, his book "A Full Life: Reflections at 90" was published, and at that time he spoke with Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Maeve Conran about his memoir and he shared reflections on his life and legacy. Their conversation began with Carter’s thoughts on the growing polarization in American politics.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast New Colorado LawsPresident Jimmy Carter
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young