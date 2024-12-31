KVNF Regional Newscast: December 31, 2024

Beginning January 1, 2025 it will be illegal for Colorado drivers to hold or touch their cellphones while driving. The hands-free law requires people driving passenger vehicles to link their phone to the car’s communications system or install equipment like a bracket to hold the device.

According to CDOT, drivers can’t hold their phone even when stopped in traffic or at a light. Colorado law prohibits having headphones or earbuds in both ears while driving. The fine for a first offense is $75 plus two license suspension points. First-time violators can have the charge dismissed if they prove they’ve bought a hands-free accessory. Fines and license points go up for repeat offenses.

FEATURE: President Jimmy Carter died over the weekend at age 100. The 39th president was elected in 1976 and served one term in office. In 2015, his book "A Full Life: Reflections at 90" was published, and at that time he spoke with Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Maeve Conran about his memoir and he shared reflections on his life and legacy. Their conversation began with Carter’s thoughts on the growing polarization in American politics.

