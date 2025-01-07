KVNF Regional Newscast: January 7, 2025

TOP STORY: Last May area teen, Kasen Spencer, was attending a gathering of friends when he was shot in the back of the head. According to reporting from KREX, Spencer recently underwent surgery and is recovering. The unnamed juvenile who shot Spencer was found guilty of Third Degree assault while the teen who brought the firearm was charged as a minor in possession of a firearm. The family continues to receive donations on GoFundMe for medical expenses. To date the family has received just over $24,000 dollars.

LOCAL NEWS: Delta County Commissioners approved the purchase of the old Delta Police Department during the December 17, 2024 meeting. Commissioner Don Suppes reminded the board that when the county sold its old Work Release building on Fifth Street to the City there was talk of the county possibly purchasing the old police department.

Suppes said the police department would only require minimum work to house the probation offices. He noted several safety components are already in place. In addition, Suppes said the old police department would be easier for clients to find.

The old Police Department at roughly 4,000 square feet appraised for $415, 000 dollars. Money for purchasing the building will come out of the 2024 budget pending a supplemental resolution at the January 7, 2025 meeting.

ROAD CONSTRUCTION ALERT: The long awaited safety improvement project on Rogers Mesa began yesterday. Work on CO Hwy 92 between milepost 15 and 17 is expected to last through tomorrow with shoulder closures to clear trees and bushes within the right of way. Working hours are Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and subject to change in the spring.

More work will take place beginning mid-week and anticipated to last through the middle of April. That work will include drainage and utility infrastructure improvements. Travelers can expect alternating single lane traffic under flagger control during the work. CDOT will host a project open house in Hotchkiss at Heritage Hall at the Delta County Fairgrounds at 4:30 pm on Wednesday, January 22nd.

RECREATION: One lucky fisherman or woman could win a big prize for their talents. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is once again offering $10,000 to reel in participants for the competition at Blue Mesa Reservoir running now through April 30. Contact CPW for more information.

STATE LEGISLATURE: The state’s three newly-elected members of Congress were sworn in Friday in Washington, DC, and each one voted to re-elect House Speaker Mike Johnson. KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods reports 8th district Congressman Gabe Evans says Johnson will be a proponent for Colorado.

HEALTH NEWS : Patients who can’t pay medical bills are being hit with lawsuits. Eric Galatas reports that UCHealth has sued more of its patients over unpaid medical bills than has any other major provider, and patient advocates are calling for the state’s largest health-care provider to end the practice. UCHealth says lawsuits are necessary for it to remain financially sustainable. Comments from Dana Kennedy, co-executive director, Center for Health Progress; and Erin Ostlie Madden, physician's assistant and Care Not Courts campaign volunteer.

TRIBAL NEWS: The U.S. Department of Agriculture has a new plan to strengthen its collaboration with tribes and help them build more sustainable food systems. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Kaleb Roedel reports that the USDA’s new strategy aims to help tribes better protect and preserve the natural resources and farmland they rely on. That includes dedicating more staff and funding to conservation across tribal lands. And incorporating Indigenous knowledge into that work.

LOCAL MOTION TONIGHT: Coming up on tonight’s Local Motion at 6 pm, Brody Wilson explores the collaboration among Colorado communities and entities when it comes to wildfire mitigation.