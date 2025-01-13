KVNF Regional Newscast: January 13, 2025

FEATURE: Delta Health Foundation recently made a $665,000 donation to Delta Health hospital of new X-ray equipment and other upgrades. Jess Shelton, executive director for Delta Health Foundation and Jonathan Cohee, Delta Health CEO, join KVNF's Lisa Young to talk about the donation and the foundation's upcoming gala in Feburary.

STATE NEWS: Gov. Jared Polis announced his boards and commission appointments last month which included two notable local appointees, reports the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel.

Two Western Slope women were appointed to the State Board of Veterinary Medicine. Current Grand Junction city council member and former mayor — and former Roice-Hurst Humane Society director — Anna Stout and Heather Cammisa of Montrose will serve as public members through June 30, 2028.

CONSTRUCTION NEWS: Next Wednesday, January 22nd Colorado Department of Transportation will host an open house in Hotchkiss to address the Highway 92 Rogers Mesa safety improvement project. The meeting will take place at 4:30 pm at Heritage Hall located at the Delta County Fairgrounds.

The Highway 92 project started last week with clearing trees and bushes within the right of way between milepost 15 and 17. Drainage and utility infrastructure improvements will continue through February. Irrigation improvements are slated for mid-April. To complete the project, the roadway surface will be milled and asphalt applied along with permanent striping. The project completion is anticipated to be in November 2025.

HEALTH NEWS: Colorado Connection's Eric Galatas brings a report on how Colorado’s safety-net health centers are saving taxpayers money to the tune of $17.3 million in Medicare dollar.

PRESIDENTAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM: KVNF's Brody Wilson reports on how

Denver philanthropist and LGBTQ plus rights advocate Tim Gill was recently awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.