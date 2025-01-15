© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast: January 15, 2025

By Lisa Young
Published January 15, 2025 at 8:00 AM MST
FEATURE: There are millions of “mixed-status” families across the country. Some family members are U.S. citizens. Some are not. Many in our region are fearful following President-elect Donald Trump’s election promises of mass deportations. In the FIRST part of our series on immigration and politics, Manny Holguin has this story for the Mountain West News Bureau. The second part of the Mountain West News Bureau’s series on immigration and politics airs tomorrow.

LOCAL NEWS: KVNF's Brody Wilson reports that scammers are notorious for targeting seniors. The Grand Junction Police department is warning against a particular scam on the rise in our area.

ENTERTANMENT NEWS: For KVNF, Marty Durlin shares an upcoming event in the North Fork Valley. The Feast of Fools likely originated in central Europe during the Middle Ages as “a celebration marked by much license and buffoonery.” The local version of the Feast of Fools, created in the late 1970s by a group of 30-yr-old newcomers to the North Fork Valley. The Feast of Fools takes place at Memorial Hall in Hotchkiss this Saturday, January 18th with a potluck at 5:30, entertainment starts at 7 pm.

KVNF Regional Newscast MWNBPhone scamsFeast of Fools
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
