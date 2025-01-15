KVNF Regional Newscast: January 15, 2025

FEATURE: There are millions of “mixed-status” families across the country. Some family members are U.S. citizens. Some are not. Many in our region are fearful following President-elect Donald Trump’s election promises of mass deportations. In the FIRST part of our series on immigration and politics, Manny Holguin has this story for the Mountain West News Bureau. The second part of the Mountain West News Bureau’s series on immigration and politics airs tomorrow.

LOCAL NEWS: KVNF's Brody Wilson reports that scammers are notorious for targeting seniors. The Grand Junction Police department is warning against a particular scam on the rise in our area.

ENTERTANMENT NEWS: For KVNF, Marty Durlin shares an upcoming event in the North Fork Valley. The Feast of Fools likely originated in central Europe during the Middle Ages as “a celebration marked by much license and buffoonery.” The local version of the Feast of Fools, created in the late 1970s by a group of 30-yr-old newcomers to the North Fork Valley. The Feast of Fools takes place at Memorial Hall in Hotchkiss this Saturday, January 18th with a potluck at 5:30, entertainment starts at 7 pm.