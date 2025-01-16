KVNF Regional Newscast: January 16, 2025

FEATURE: What do you get when you combine high mountain resort ski culture with rodeo.... KVNF's Brody Wilson found out this past weekend at the San Juan Skijoring competition in Ridgway.

LOCAL NEWS: Language on gender name changes and possible teacher accommodations for religious objections will move on to the Delta County School Board meeting slated for January 30, 2025, reports the Delta County Independent. Board members will be tasked with adopting or modifying the committee's work in light of Colorado House Bill 24-1039 which requires school personnel to address a student by the student's chosen name and to use the student's chosen name in school and during extracurricular activities. Among other things, the law requires a school to implement a written policy outlining how the school will honor a student's request to use a chosen name.

FEATURE: Part 2 of the series on immigration and politics: President-elect Donald Trump says he will carry out the largest deportation campaign in American history. Many say he will need the help of local officials to accomplish this. In the next part of the Mountain West News Bureau’s series on immigration across our region, Rachel Cohen reports on two camps: Those who want to assist and those who want to stand in the way.

