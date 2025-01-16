© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 16, 2025

By Lisa Young
Published January 16, 2025 at 8:00 AM MST
Several horses and their riders wait behind a fence. It's a snowy day with snow-covered mountains in the background.
Brody Wilson/KVNF
Horses and rider await their turns at the San Juan Skijoring Competition in Ridgway, Colorado on Jan 11, 2025.

FEATURE: What do you get when you combine high mountain resort ski culture with rodeo.... KVNF's Brody Wilson found out this past weekend at the San Juan Skijoring competition in Ridgway.

LOCAL NEWS: Language on gender name changes and possible teacher accommodations for religious objections will move on to the Delta County School Board meeting slated for January 30, 2025, reports the Delta County Independent. Board members will be tasked with adopting or modifying the committee's work in light of Colorado House Bill 24-1039 which requires school personnel to address a student by the student's chosen name and to use the student's chosen name in school and during extracurricular activities. Among other things, the law requires a school to implement a written policy outlining how the school will honor a student's request to use a chosen name.

FEATURE: Part 2 of the series on immigration and politics: President-elect Donald Trump says he will carry out the largest deportation campaign in American history. Many say he will need the help of local officials to accomplish this. In the next part of the Mountain West News Bureau’s series on immigration across our region, Rachel Cohen reports on two camps: Those who want to assist and those who want to stand in the way.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast San Juan SkijoringDelta County School DistrictImmigration
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young