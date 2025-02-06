KVNF Regional Newscast: February 6, 2025

TOP STORIES: The re-sentencing for Megan Hess and Shirley Koch, previous owners of Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors, is set for April 15th, according to updated reporting in the Montrose Daily Press. Hess and Koch were to be resentenced for mail fraud related to the sale of human bodies on Jan. 30. The date was postponed due to an illness suffered by Hess’ attorney. Hess and Koch waived their right to appear in person and will instead appear by video from the federal prison where they are currently held.

Residents of Swiss Village Mobile Home Park in Ouray are under contract to purchase the land their homes sit upon, reports the Ouray Plaindealer. According to reporting, the Swiss Village cooperative and the current owners of the park, Ross and Arlene Crawford, have agreed to terms in which the cooperative will purchase the 3-acre park and the 21 mobile homes for $2.5 million. You can read more about this story at ouraynews.com.

FEATURE STORIES: Montrose County’s Colorado Child Care Assistance Program is on an enrollment freeze due to a lack of State and Federal funding. They noted on their Facebook page that the change only affects new enrollments. Delta County’s Human Services Director Annie Gallegos spoke with KVNF's Lisa Young about Delta County programs.

Lisa Young interviews the chair and vice chair for the Southwest Colorado Opioid Regional Council, Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen and San Miguel Public Health Director Grace Franklin about the latest grant cycle for funding available on Feb 7.