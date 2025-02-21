KVNF Regional Newscast: February 21, 2025

FARM FRIDAY: On today’s KVNF Farm Friday, we feature Clifford and Rosella Chiles owners of the Rimrocker Ranch near Nucla. This interview conducted by Brody Wilson took place during the Western Colorado Soil Health, Food and Farm Forum last month.

LOCAL NEWS: Indivisible groups from Delta, Garfield, Mesa and Montrose Counties will hold a town hall meeting with or without US Rep. Jeff Hurd at 2:30 pm this Saturday in Grand Junction. According to a press release, by the non-partisan grassroots movement, Rep. Hurd has refused to set up a town hall meeting during his district work period. The meeting, dubbed Musk or Us, aims to challenge the newly elected CD3 representative on his stance when it comes to the recent actions of billionaire Elon Musk.

Montrose Municipal Judge Erin Maxwell temporarily ruled in favor of Montrose United Methodist Church allowing the congregation to continue its homeless encampment at the back of the church, reports the Montrose Daily Press. The stay is pending the outcome of another visit by the city’s fire marshal. Both the city and the church are due back in court in two weeks. You can find the entire story at montrosepress.com.

COLORADO RIVER NEWS: The Colorado River supplies about forty million people, and it’s shrinking due to climate change. The seven states that share its water are fighting about how to cut back their usage before a 2026 deadline. They SAY they want to agree on a plan to split up the water, but as KUNC’s Alex Hager reports, they’re quietly preparing for the issue to go to the Supreme Court.