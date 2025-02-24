KVNF Regional Newscast: February 24, 2025

LOCAL NEWS: Montrose City Councilors voted unanimously to authorize the Police Department to apply for a federal Victims of Crime Act grant through the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice for the total of $56 thousand dollars to cover a portion of both the current and new victim advocates’ salary. Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall addressed Councilors during the February 18th meeting.

Ouray County commissioners look to hire an interim county manager or a consultant to help run the county following the departure of County Manager Connie Hunt, reports the Ouray Plaindealer. Hunt originally planned to stay until June but will now leave her position March 31. It’s the first time the county has had to search for a new top leader in more than two decades. You can find all the details on Hunt’s departure and plans for a replacement at ouraynews.com

MONTROSE COUNTY NEWS: Newly appointed District 3 Montrose County Commissioner Sean Pond wasted no time in putting forth a resolution opposing a ‘non-existent proposal’ that would potentially designate portions of the Dolores Canyon as a national conservation area. Pond, who was recently chosen to replace Commissioner Rick Dunlap who passed away in early this month, introduced the sweeping resolution during his first official board meeting on Wednesday, February 19th.

REGIONAL NEWS: The Mountain West News Bureau’s Murphy Woodhouse reports on how some workers are fighting back against Trump Administration’s mass layoffs in a small Idaho town, where the Forest Service and other federal agencies are major employers, and whose work is a visible part of everyday life.