NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 24, 2025

By Lisa Young
Published February 24, 2025 at 8:00 AM MST
Blaine Hall, Montrose Police Chief
KVNF
Blaine Hall, Montrose Police Chief

LOCAL NEWS: Montrose City Councilors voted unanimously to authorize the Police Department to apply for a federal Victims of Crime Act grant through the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice for the total of $56 thousand dollars to cover a portion of both the current and new victim advocates’ salary. Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall addressed Councilors during the February 18th meeting.

Ouray County commissioners look to hire an interim county manager or a consultant to help run the county following the departure of County Manager Connie Hunt, reports the Ouray Plaindealer. Hunt originally planned to stay until June but will now leave her position March 31. It’s the first time the county has had to search for a new top leader in more than two decades. You can find all the details on Hunt’s departure and plans for a replacement at ouraynews.com

MONTROSE COUNTY NEWS: Newly appointed District 3 Montrose County Commissioner Sean Pond wasted no time in putting forth a resolution opposing a ‘non-existent proposal’ that would potentially designate portions of the Dolores Canyon as a national conservation area. Pond, who was recently chosen to replace Commissioner Rick Dunlap who passed away in early this month, introduced the sweeping resolution during his first official board meeting on Wednesday, February 19th.

REGIONAL NEWS: The Mountain West News Bureau’s Murphy Woodhouse reports on how some workers are fighting back against Trump Administration’s mass layoffs in a small Idaho town, where the Forest Service and other federal agencies are major employers, and whose work is a visible part of everyday life.

KVNF Regional Newscast Montrose Police DepartmentMontrose County Commissioners
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
