KVNF Regional Newscast: March 3, 2025

FEATURE: A large crowd greeted School Board officials at a meeting February 25th at the North Fork High School. The topic was the District’s potentially dire financial future and the need to create “efficiencies” in the budget. One of the proposals is to consolidate alternative schools in the North Fork. Marty Durlin reports.

TOP STORIES: Crisanta Duran, a former speaker of the Colorado House, announced last week that she will enter the 2026 race to become the state’s next attorney general, reports the Denver Post. Duran, a Democrat, is a four-term state legislator who represented northwest Denver. She was House speaker from 2017 to 2019. She now seeks to succeed outgoing Attorney General Phil Weiser, a Democrat who is term-limited and running for governor in the 2026 election.

The San Miguel Basin Colorado State Extension Office will host a Wildfire Resilience Workshop on Saturday, March 8th in Norwood. The workshop will begin at 9:30 am at the Norwood Sheriff’s Annex. A Zoom meeting will also be available. Participants for both the in person event and Zoom will need to pre-register.

Youth from Western Colorado will have a unique opportunity to learn about the impacts of climate change during the Colorado Youth Climate Summit taking place May 2-3 in Carbondale.

ENVIRONMENTAL NEWS: Earlier this week, the Senate considered a resolution to overturn President Donald Trump’s “national energy emergency” declaration — one that ultimately failed along party lines. Made during his inaugural address, Trump’s declaration is intended to spur fossil fuels production. Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes has the response from Western senators.

