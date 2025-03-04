KVNF Regional Newscast: March 4, 2025

LOCAL NEWS: The Montrose United Methodist Church has passed two of three remaining fire code violations, reports the Montrose Daily Press, The church recently had a second inspection by the fire marshal. The church was given until the end of May to clear up the last one related to fire apparatus access. Pastor Kevin Young will appear in municipal court on behalf of the church March 5 to address the city’s zoning and nuisance violation citations. The press noted that the court date may be changed due to the church’s observances of Ash Wednesday that day.

ECONOMIC NEWS: The Agriculture Department predicts the current record prices for eggs could soar more than 40% in 2025, reports the Associated Press. The Trump administration offered new details about its plan last week to battle bird flu and ease the cost of eggs. Newly appointed Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said the USDA will invest another $1 billion on top of the roughly $2 billion it has already spent battling bird flu since the outbreak began in 2022 with an emphasis on tightening up biosecurity on farms.

A budget resolution recently passed by the U-S House calls for reducing agriculture funding to the tune of 230 billion dollars. Eric Galatas has more.

STATE NEWS: Colorado Democrats are calling for an investigation into reports of mass firings at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA (noah). Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes has more.

FEATURE: (:20) Congressman Jeff Hurd, who represents Colorado's Third Congressional District, spoke with San Miguel County Commissioners during a virtual meeting this last week As K-O-T-O's Mason Osgood reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio, Hurd spoke about several issues, including the recent layoffs of federal workers.

