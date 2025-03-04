© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 4, 2025

By Lisa Young
Published March 4, 2025 at 8:00 AM MST
KVNF REGIONAL NEWSCAST
KVNF REGIONAL NEWSCAST

LOCAL NEWS: The Montrose United Methodist Church has passed two of three remaining fire code violations, reports the Montrose Daily Press, The church recently had a second inspection by the fire marshal. The church was given until the end of May to clear up the last one related to fire apparatus access. Pastor Kevin Young will appear in municipal court on behalf of the church March 5 to address the city’s zoning and nuisance violation citations. The press noted that the court date may be changed due to the church’s observances of Ash Wednesday that day.

ECONOMIC NEWS: The Agriculture Department predicts the current record prices for eggs could soar more than 40% in 2025, reports the Associated Press. The Trump administration offered new details about its plan last week to battle bird flu and ease the cost of eggs. Newly appointed Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said the USDA will invest another $1 billion on top of the roughly $2 billion it has already spent battling bird flu since the outbreak began in 2022 with an emphasis on tightening up biosecurity on farms.

A budget resolution recently passed by the U-S House calls for reducing agriculture funding to the tune of 230 billion dollars. Eric Galatas has more.

STATE NEWS: Colorado Democrats are calling for an investigation into reports of mass firings at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA (noah). Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes has more.

FEATURE: (:20) Congressman Jeff Hurd, who represents Colorado's Third Congressional District, spoke with San Miguel County Commissioners during a virtual meeting this last week As K-O-T-O's Mason Osgood reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio, Hurd spoke about several issues, including the recent layoffs of federal workers.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
