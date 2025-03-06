KVNF Regional Newscast: March 6, 2025

TOP STORY: KVNF is following a story regarding the potential closure of the Delta Correctional Facility. The story that the Level 1 prison near Delta was potentially on the state’s budget chopping block broke on Tuesday via the Delta County Independent and Montrose Daily Press. Both State Rep. Matt Soper and State Senator Marc Catlin oppose the measure. We’ll continue to follow this story, more information can be found at montrosepress.com

The City of Delta has launched its Main Street Improvement Project website to encourage public engagement and feedback at DeltaMainStreet.com. In 2023, the City of Delta was awarded $13 million to implement a complete street design including: sidewalks, ADA-accessibility features, landscaping, and multimodal improvements to Main Street. The funding for the project comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant program, created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

County Road 361, also known as Camp Bird Road, is indefinitely closed to both foot and vehicle traffic after a rockfall event that triggered county officials to issue an emergency disaster order, reports the Ouray Plaindealer. The rockfall was first reported on the afternoon of Feb. 25 with the temporarily closed about 3.5 miles from U.S. Highway 550 and roughly 200 yards after Senator Gulch gate the following day. However, outside engineering firm, Buckhorn Engineering, later determined the situation as “life-threatening” and not safe for any mode of traffic. You can find out more at ouraynews.com

REGIONAL NEWS: Jennifer Smith, an immigration attorney based in Glenwood Springs, has been holding Know Your Rights trainings in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys over the past few weeks. But as Aspen Public Radio's Halle Zander reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio, these lessons, which have been popular among immigrant rights groups for years, are changing in the face of the Trump administration.

FEATURE: For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-Z-M-U’s Emily Arntsen reports on a unique event at the Moab Prom.