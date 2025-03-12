KVNF Regional Newscast: March 12, 2025

FEATURE: The Bureau of Land Management oversees millions of acres of public lands in the American west. Their mission is to balance a range of uses from energy development, conservation, recreation and more. A Biden-era policy explicitly emphasizing conservation as part of the agency’s mission has drawn multiple lawsuits and loud criticism, as well as support from public lands advocates. But what is the Public Lands Rule, and how did it change the agency’s work? And will things change under the Trump administration? Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes reports on the rule, and what lies ahead.

LOCAL NEWS: Delta Health Laboratory recently received accreditation from the College of American Pathologists. The designation was based on a recent on-site inspection. The accreditation aims to elevate quality and mitigate risk. Delta Health’s Laboratory is one of more than 8,000 College of American Pathologists accredited facilities worldwide.

Ouray County welcomed new fully licensed day care centers within the Waterview Homes project in Ouray last week, according to the Ouray Plaindealer. The project is a collaboration between affordable housing nonprofit Rural Homes and Telluride-based Bright Futures for Early Childhood and Families.

The addition of a new day care centers aims to solve the county’s affordable housing and child care shortages. According to the report, the centers are possibly the first mixed-use project of its kind in the country combining an affordable housing development with built-in child care-ready homes. You can find out more about the day care centers at ouraynews.com.

Delta County Commissioners drafted a letter to the Colorado Joint Budget Committee asking them to reevaluate their funding allocation for the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program. Annie Gallegos Delta County Human Services Director, Gallegos told Commissions that while Delta County’s funding is currently stable, due to underspending, she has concerns about the future of funding statewide.