KVNF Regional Newscast: March 18, 2025

TOP STORY: Voters in Paonia will be deciding the fate of the town’s Short Term Rental Ordinance during a special election on April 1st. For KVNF Marty Durlin reports on both sides of the issue.

LOCAL NEWS: The City of Delta will also hold a special election on April 1st. Delta voters will be asked to “adopt an amended Home Rule Charter as recommended by the Charter Commission.” According to the City, the nine member Charter Commission, with guidance from the city attorney, city staff and community members, determined that a full rewrite, rather than piecemeal amendments, was the most effective approach to streamlining and modernizing the city’s foundational document. More information can be found at cityofdelta.net

The San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) is now offering affordable bus transportation serving Montrose, Ridgway and Telluride. The service is available Monday through Friday. The service is intended to serve the needs of the workforce, though anyone can hop on the bus. Routes begin at 6 a.m. in Montrose or 6:40 a.m. in Ridgway to arrive in Telluride by 8 a.m. Return trips leave Telluride at 5 p.m., stop in Ridgway and arrive in Montrose by 7 p.m. More information is available at smarttelluride.colorado.gov/montrose

The city of Grand Junction was awarded a $500,000 grant from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) to help fund improvements at Matchett Park concurrent to the construction of a recreation center, reports the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel. According to a GOCO press release the city will use the funds to “develop outdoor facilities at its first Community Recreation Center (CRC) at the park.” The amenities will include a full-size synthetic turf field and overflow parking. Grand Junction’s Parks and Recreation Director says the total cost for the improvements is $1.8 million dollars.

ENVIRONMENTAL NEWS: Moving to the environment, Freshman Republican Representative Jeff Hurd from Colorado is sponsoring a bill that would require Bureau of Land Management field offices across the west to adopt plans that would open up more lands to oil and gas drilling. It applies to offices in Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, and the Pacific Northwest. Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes has more.

POLITICAL NEWS: Colorado Democratic leaders are ramping up their efforts to push back on the Trump administration's sweeping agenda. Colorado Senator Hickenlooper and the state Attorney General Phil Weiser joined a Zoom call by Indivisible, a progressive nationwide grassroots movement to pressure local officials to resist the President’s agenda. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-D-N-K’s Lily Jones has more.