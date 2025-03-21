KVNF Regional Newscast: March 21, 2025

KVNF Farm Friday: On today’s KVNF Farm Friday, we hear from Club20, a policy advocacy organization, dubbed "the voice of Western Colorado". Agriculture is one area the group focuses on. KVNF's Brody Wilson recently spoke with their executive director in Studio M in Montrose.

LOCAL NEWS: A peaceful demonstration seeking justice for Charles “Gage” Lorentz will take place this Saturday in Montrose. According to the Montrose Daily Press, Lorentz was shot and killed on March 21, 2020, by a park ranger at Carlsbad Cavern National Park in New Mexico. The family sued in late 2020, alleging wrongful death and violation of his civil rights. Efforts to settle the suit failed. The family is now fighting the federal government’s motion for dismissal and summary judgement. You can follow this local story at montrosepress.com.

A recent Cedaredge Board of Trustees’ work session focused on water issues with special attention given to the town's drought plan, reports the Delta County Independent. They also talked about stipulations around out-of-town water taps following disputes regarding the Northridge subdivision waterline replacement project. During the meeting, Trustees agreed that the protocol, adopted in 2012, was still largely relevant and on point with its rate steps. While the plan included some outdated information the town will continue to implement water usage rate increases in hopes of deterring high water usage. More on this meeting can be found at deltacountyindependent.com

POLITICAL NEWS: KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods reports that some Republicans are facing a backlash at town halls over the Trump administration’s cuts to the federal government. This reporting comes to KVNF via Colorado Capital News Alliance. In Colorado, Republican Congressmen Jeff Crank and Jeff Hurd held VIRTUAL town halls earlier this month. Representatives Lauren Boebert and Gabe Evans have yet to hold any town hall meetings.