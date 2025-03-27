KVNF Regional Newscast: March 27, 2025

FEATURE: The Montrose County Board of County Commissioners has been receiving a lot of passionate public comment in recent weeks. KVNF's Brody Wilson has details on the several situations drawing the public interest. Concerns began with the ousting Commissioner Sue Hansen from the chairperson position by new Commissioners Sean Pond and Scott Mijares.

LOCAL NEWS: A structure fire involving a barn near Orchard City off Highway 65 and Newland Road prompted the Delta County Office of Emergency Management to issue an alert at 2:00 pm on Tuesday afternoon advising the public to avoid the area. There was emergency radio traffic indicating that a vehicle near the property had struck a power pole. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Plenty of Delta town residents say they’re confused about the April 1st special election. The ballot language for Question 2A simply reads “Shall the City of Delta adopt an amended Home Rule Charter as recommended by the Charter Commission?” According to reporting in the Delta County Independent, the update (which is 26 pages lighter than the old charter) will in part remove outdated provisions and regulations and would change the term “councilmen” into “councilmembers.” It would also remove conflicts with TABOR laws, open meeting and open records laws and insurance requirements. A printed copy of the complete Charter update is available at Delta Town Hall.

STATE NEWS: A portrait of President Donald Trump has been removed from the Colorado State Capitol after Trump expressed dissatisfaction with how he was represented, reports the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel.

According to the report, Colorado Representative Matt Soper, a Republican from Delta who represents District 54 in the state House of Representatives said the portrait by the Colorado Springs artist “was trying to send a message that President Trump is a dark person by making a dark painting.” The painting of Trump was commissioned by Colorado Republicans through $10,000 in GoFundMe fundraising. Artist Sarah Boardman also painted the portrait of President Barrack Obama. More on this story is available at gjsentinel.com

ENVIRONMENTAL NEWS: Eric Galatas, Colorado News Connection, reports on why meteorologists are warning that cuts to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, will threaten Americans’ safety, especially in states like Colorado with extreme weather events.

