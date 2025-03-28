© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 28, 2025

By Lisa Young
Published March 28, 2025 at 8:00 AM MDT
KVNF Farm Friday
Lisa Young
KVNF Farm Friday

Today is KVNF Farm Friday: This past winter was no 'slump time' for ag producers

KVNF Farm Friday: On today’s KVNF Farm Friday I talk with Nicole Didero, Colorado State University Regional Specialist for Food & Agriculture for our Western Region. Our discussion centers on the so-called “ag winter slump’ time. Winter is still a busy time for farmers and ranchers as they attend informative conferences, get vital food safety training and focus on mental health challenges.

FEATURE STORY: KVNF's Brody Wilson has the details on a recent Bernie Sanders rally in Denver and Greely that brought in large crowds. Also, KVNF's Lisa Young spoke with Paonia resident Angel Mowbray who attended the "Fight Oligarchy" rally.

KVNF Regional Newscast KVNF's Farm Friday
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
