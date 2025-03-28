KVNF Regional Newscast: March 28, 2025

KVNF Farm Friday: On today’s KVNF Farm Friday I talk with Nicole Didero, Colorado State University Regional Specialist for Food & Agriculture for our Western Region. Our discussion centers on the so-called “ag winter slump’ time. Winter is still a busy time for farmers and ranchers as they attend informative conferences, get vital food safety training and focus on mental health challenges.

FEATURE STORY: KVNF's Brody Wilson has the details on a recent Bernie Sanders rally in Denver and Greely that brought in large crowds. Also, KVNF's Lisa Young spoke with Paonia resident Angel Mowbray who attended the "Fight Oligarchy" rally.

