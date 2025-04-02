KVNF Regional Newscast: April 2, 2025

FEATURE: Agriculture isn’t just vulnerable to the impacts of a changing climate; it’s also a source of greenhouse gas emissions. And figuring out how to make how we farm and what we eat more climate-friendly can be good for everyone. To tackle some of these questions, Fort Collins-based ecologist Mark Easter wrote the book The Blue Plate: A Food Lover’s Guide to Climate Chaos. In it, he discusses how we can make our food systems more sustainable, and how farms in the West can be a blueprint for regenerative agriculture everywhere. Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes spoke with Easter to hear more about his work.

HEALTH NEWS: A Pueblo resident who recently traveled to Mexico is now infected with Colorado’s first confirmed case of measles since 2023, public health officials announced Monday. The person, who has not been publicly identified, recently visited an area in Mexico with an ongoing measles outbreak and was not vaccinated according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

LOCAL NEWS: Indivisible activists have organized a march and rally in Montrose this Saturday. They are joining with Montrose Women's March and the League of Women Voters. This event is 1 of 950 rallies occurring across the country on the same day for a large mobilization called “Hands OFF!” The Montrose rally will begin at 1 pm at Centennial Plaza. The rally will feature speakers pertinent to the Federal, State and local services that are being slashed and threatened. The rally will focus on Trump’s attacks on Medicaid, the climate, education funding, the Bill of Rights and what Americans can do.

Delta County School Board voted 3-2 to close the Delta Academy of Applied Learning, reports the Delta County Independent. The school is slated to close at the end of the current school year. The decision was made during the March 27 school board meeting. The DAAL school was originally on contract to continue through the 2025-2026 school year. District Finance Director Mike Madden said the closure will save some money, but noted that DAAL students may not choose to move into other district schools as hoped.

KVNF's Brody Wilson reports on the outcome of a lawsuit against the town of Ouray after the firing of their police chief last year.

WATER NEWS: KUNC’s Alex Hager reports on how the Southwest is deep in drought as this winter’s snow starts to melt and what that means for the Colorado River this year.