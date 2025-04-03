KVNF Regional Newscast: April 3, 2025

FEATURE: KVNF’s Brody Wilson brings us part three highlighting the controversial actions of the Montrose County Board of Commissioners. The first two reports can be found on our website kvnf.org in our March 27th and 31st Regional Newscasts.. Today’s report features voices from community members who pushed back against the two new commissioners.

SPECIAL ELECTION RESULTS: There was a special election in Delta County on Tuesday, April 1st, and there were three ballot questions. Here are the results. First, question 2A on whether the city of Delta's Home Rule Charter should be amended to reflect recommendations from the Charter Commission. That question passed, 57% to 43%.

Question 2c asked whether the town of Paonia should be permitted to publish ordinances by title only, with full ordinance text available at the Paonia Town Hall or on the town's website or another location that the Board of Trustees might designate. That measure also passed 58% to 42%. And the most contentious question on the ballot was question 2b about whether the existing short-term rental ordinance shall be repealed. This measure passed resoundingly with 70% of voters voting to repeal the current short-term rental ordinance.

The unofficial numbers from the Delta County clerk and recorder are 381 yes votes to repeal the short-term ordinance versus 160 no votes to keep the ordinance. So the community heads back to the drawing board on short-term rentals in Paonia.

STATE POLITICS: Colorado Republicans have elected Brita Horn, former Routt County treasurer, as their new chairwoman, reports the Denver Post. Horn was elected to a two-year term on the second ballot. She beat out former state Rep. Lori Saine. Former state lawmaker Dave Williams did not seek another term as chair. Horn told the Post that her top priority was 'uniting the party to (provide) a more meaningful challenge to Colorado Democrats’ gains in the Capitol.'