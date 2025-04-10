KVNF Regional Newscast: April 10, 2025

FEATURE: The remote county of Hinsdale says it's in desperate need of a new county operations center. Local officials say construction on the center was supposed to start this month but is now delayed due a freeze in federal funding. However, the county just got word that a $2 million FEMA grant affected by the freeze will be made available. KVNF's Laura Palmisano interviews Hinsdale County Commissioner Greg Levine about what's changed and why federal funds are so critical for rural communities.

LOCAL NEWS: Paonia Board of Trustees recently passed a resolution allowing Town Administrator Stefen Wynn to reconcile an ongoing dilemma with stand-by water tap fees, reports the Delta County Independent. Poor record keeping in the past has led to questions on previously paid water and sewer taps.

The town is requiring owners to provide proof of prior payment for water taps, without satisfactory evidence homeowners will be charged $6,000 for in-town tap fees or $15,000 for out-of-town tap fees. More on this story can be found at deltacountyindependent.com

Mariah Emond has been appointed as the new executive director for the Delta Area Chamber of Commerce. Emond has served as the chamber’s board chair for the past several years.

Western Colorado University Board of Trustees gave final approval for a 36-unit housing project on campus at a cost of nearly $13 million, reports the Gunnison Country Times. The university hopes to alleviate hiring difficulties due to a shortage of suitable housing in the valley. The housing will be available to staff and faculty members only, with an emphasis on incoming employees in need of transitional housing upon arrival in the valley.