KVNF Regional Newscast: April 14, 2025

FEATURE: New data from the EPA shows that nearly half of Americans have drinking water contaminated with PFAS often called “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down in the environment. A new book from a Colorado-based environmental journalist takes a closer look at the prevalence of these chemicals and their impact on human health. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-G-N-U's Shelley Schlender spoke with author Sharon Udasin about her new book Poisoning the Well: How Forever Chemicals Contaminated America.

STATE NEWS: US Senator Michael Bennet confirmed last week that he is running for Colorado governor in the 2026 election. The Denver Democrat, was appointed to Congress in 2009 and elected in 2010, 2016 and 2022. Bennet served as superintendent of Denver Public Schools and as Denver Mayor John Hickenlooper’s chief of staff before heading to Washington, D.C. He is likely to face Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser in the primary.

Governor Jared Polis signed a sweeping gun-control bill into law last week. The measure will make it illegal to sell a wide range of guns with detachable magazines unless buyers can show they’ve gone through training and have a permit. Supporters say the new law will limit the damage inflicted during mass shootings. Bill sponsor Tom Sullivan’s son Alex was killed during the 2012 attack on an Aurora movie theater. Colorado gun dealers say the law will significantly hurt their businesses when it goes into effect next summer. Gun rights group Rocky Mountain Gun Owners says it plans to challenge the law in court.

The Polis administration is making moves to further ramp up geothermal energy development in Colorado. Last week, the governor announced the state’s third international partnership to increase renewable energy technology, which draws on underground heat. A new agreement is intended to allow Colorado and New Zealand to develop bilateral research and development projects, as well as increase direct investment between the two. Polis also recently announced partnerships to strengthen geothermal energy development with Iceland, and the Canadian province of Alberta.

Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes reports that a Colorado oil and gas industry leader will not lead the Bureau of Land Management.