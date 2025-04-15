KVNF Regional Newscast: April 15, 2025

FEATURE: As the Trump administration continues to push an energy dominance policy Natasha Leger, Citizens for a Healthy Community, speaks out against potential threats to the North Fork Valley. KVNF's Lisa Young spoke with Leger ahead of the second screening of Fern Gully: The Last Rainforest scheduled to play at the Paradise Theatre Friday, April 25th.

LOCAL NEWS: The lone gray wolf recently spotted in Montrose County was observed southwest of Delta last week. Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed that it is the same collared wolf seen in Gunnison and Montrose Counties. Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor asks residents who live south and west of Delta, particularly near or along the Uncompahgre River to keep an eye on livestock, pets and children in those areas. For information on living and recreating where wolves live: cpw.state.co.us/living-wolves. For additional information on this wolf sighting, contact CPW.

Montrose Community Foundation and the City of Montrose recently awarded roughly $65,000 to 28 nonprofits from the 2024 Community Impact Grant cycle. Grant recipients were awarded between $500 and $5,000. The Community Foundation aims to fund a diversity of the nonprofits in the Montrose community.

North Fork EMS will host the Third Annual 2025 North Fork Health & Wellness Expo this Saturday, April 19th, from 9 am-2 pm at Heritage Hall and the Fairgrounds lawn in Hotchkiss. The event will include notable speakers in health-related fields, local businesses and organizations. There will be a kid's egg hunt, a plant sale and numerous giveaways. Event organizers say the goal of the expo is to provide education, access to local health information and connect residents to resources they need.

REGIONAL NEWS: President Trump has backed away from some of the sweeping tariffs for goods coming from overseas. But companies are still facing turbulence. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Rachel Cohen reports, business leaders in the outdoors industry are concerned.