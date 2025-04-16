© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: April 16, 2025

By Lisa Young
Published April 16, 2025 at 8:00 AM MDT
KVNF REGIONAL NEWSCAST

TOP STORY: Three top Montrose County leaders turned in their resignations, reports the Montrose Daily Press. County Manager Frank Rodriguez, Deputy Manager Emily Sanchez, and County Attorney Marti Whitmore all tenured their resignations. Rodriguez and Whitmore said they were asked to resign by Commissioners Sean Pond and Scott Mijares. Commissioner Sue Hansen opposed the move and called the resignations “unbelievable,” warning it leaves the county vulnerable.

Whitmore initially agreed to resign per her contract, which includes six months of severance, but later having read commissioner Pond's public statement that in his telling no employees were asked to resign said her resignation was not voluntary and withdrew it.

The resignations of these three top officials follow weeks of tension between commissioners, particularly over the hiring of a new public health director. Mijares and Pond criticized Rodriguez and Whitmore over the process and legal advice. Mijares also said he had concerns about Whitmore’s performance and sought a second legal opinion on some matters.

Pond denied asking for either resignation directly, saying both were offered. Hansen strongly disagreed, saying Rodriguez and Whitmore were essentially fired. We’ll have more on this story as it develops.

REGIONAL NEWS: For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-S-U-T's Clark Adomaitis reports that Fort Lewis College in Durango has its first Indigenous President.

FEATURE STORY: For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-U-N-C’s Erin O’Toole spoke with the former Amtrak conductor on how to cut down on semi-truck traffic on Interstate 70.

KVNF Regional Newscast Montrose County Commissioners
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
