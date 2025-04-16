KVNF Regional Newscast: April 16, 2025

TOP STORY: Three top Montrose County leaders turned in their resignations, reports the Montrose Daily Press. County Manager Frank Rodriguez, Deputy Manager Emily Sanchez, and County Attorney Marti Whitmore all tenured their resignations. Rodriguez and Whitmore said they were asked to resign by Commissioners Sean Pond and Scott Mijares. Commissioner Sue Hansen opposed the move and called the resignations “unbelievable,” warning it leaves the county vulnerable.

Whitmore initially agreed to resign per her contract, which includes six months of severance, but later having read commissioner Pond's public statement that in his telling no employees were asked to resign said her resignation was not voluntary and withdrew it.

The resignations of these three top officials follow weeks of tension between commissioners, particularly over the hiring of a new public health director. Mijares and Pond criticized Rodriguez and Whitmore over the process and legal advice. Mijares also said he had concerns about Whitmore’s performance and sought a second legal opinion on some matters.

Pond denied asking for either resignation directly, saying both were offered. Hansen strongly disagreed, saying Rodriguez and Whitmore were essentially fired. We’ll have more on this story as it develops.

REGIONAL NEWS: For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-S-U-T's Clark Adomaitis reports that Fort Lewis College in Durango has its first Indigenous President.

FEATURE STORY: For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-U-N-C’s Erin O’Toole spoke with the former Amtrak conductor on how to cut down on semi-truck traffic on Interstate 70.