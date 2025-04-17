© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast: April 17, 2025

By Lisa Young
Published April 17, 2025 at 8:00 AM MDT
Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park is now cashless

FEATURE: There are many types of mental health therapy available to people — talk therapy, art therapy, even music therapy. Jen Ikuta leads sessions in something called cuddle therapy. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-U-N-C's Erin O'Toole spoke with Ikuta about her work and about the first time that she experienced cuddle therapy. (This story may not be appropriate for our younger listeners)

LOCAL NEWS: Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park is now a cashless fee system and will only take a mobile or electronic payment for entrance, camping, and permit fees. The park says the new cashless system is safer, reduces transaction times, and will improve accountability. Credit and debit sales already represent as much as 95% of in-person sales in the park. Entrance fees, campground fees, and wilderness route permits are all available through www.recreation.gov.

Montrose School District noted that its April’s enrollment was down 34 students from last month and 163 students fewer than last year according to Finance Director Emily Imus. Current enrollment is 5,937 students.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
