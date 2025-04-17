KVNF Regional Newscast: April 17, 2025

FEATURE: There are many types of mental health therapy available to people — talk therapy, art therapy, even music therapy. Jen Ikuta leads sessions in something called cuddle therapy. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-U-N-C's Erin O'Toole spoke with Ikuta about her work and about the first time that she experienced cuddle therapy. (This story may not be appropriate for our younger listeners)

LOCAL NEWS: Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park is now a cashless fee system and will only take a mobile or electronic payment for entrance, camping, and permit fees. The park says the new cashless system is safer, reduces transaction times, and will improve accountability. Credit and debit sales already represent as much as 95% of in-person sales in the park. Entrance fees, campground fees, and wilderness route permits are all available through www.recreation.gov.

Montrose School District noted that its April’s enrollment was down 34 students from last month and 163 students fewer than last year according to Finance Director Emily Imus. Current enrollment is 5,937 students.