KVNF Regional Newscast: April 28, 2025

FEATURE: Anticipation for Summer lake fun is growing throughout the KVNF listening area. Scott Rist, Park Manager at Sweitzer Lake State Park, spoke with KVNF last week on the new spillway, South side upgrades and coming infrastructure projects at the popular site near south of Delta.

NEWS ROUND-UP: Ouray County taxpayers won’t foot Commissioner Lynn Padgett’s roughly $11,000 legal bill, reports the Ouray County Plaindealer. The decision was made by her two fellow commissioners last week. Padgett was seeking reimbursement for legal fees after Road and Bridge Supervisor Ty Barger filed a complaint against her last summer. The county paid $14,000 to investigate the complaint, in which a number of county employees were interviewed. The investigation report released in January reached no conclusion about Padgett’s alleged misconduct. County leaders discussed the issue in over 10 hours of public meetings which lead to the adoption of a new conduct policy. More on this story can be found at ouraynews.com

As we approach the so-called 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, the Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to wear seatbelts on every trip, put the phone away while driving and at stoplights and to plan a safe and sober ride when consuming alcohol, cannabis or other impairing substances. Highway officials say traffic fatalities in Colorado are down this year with a 21% decrease in overall traffic fatalities compared to this time last year.

A highway resurfacing project on Colorado Highway 65 near Orchard City is underway. CDOT has contracted with United Companies to resurface the northbound and southbound lanes of CO 65. Work will include pavement markings, delineators, and guardrails. The work is taking place from Mile Point 0 at the intersection with CO 92 to MP 6.5, just north of Eckert and is scheduled to be completed in July. Work will occur during daytime hours with alternating, single-lane closures and delays of up to 10 minutes.

STATE GOVERNMENT NEWS: Colorado Capitol News Alliance Bente Birkeland reports that overnor Jared Polis has vetoed a bill regulating social media sites, setting up a potential showdown with the legislature if they try to override him.

