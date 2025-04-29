KVNF Regional Newscast: April 29, 2025

FEATURE: KVNF's Brody Wilson reports that time is running out for water negotiators to settle their difference between the Colorado River Basin's Upper basin and Lower Basin States. Wilson details his report during Local Motion this week.

REGIONAL NEWS: KUNC’S Erin O’ Toole brings us a special report on the high cost of housing in mountain resort towns and what Summit County is doing to help local workers.The nonprofit Unsheltered In Summit runs the Summit Safe Parking Program which allows workers to pay $75 a month for a pass to sleep in their car at a parking lot in Frisco. Paul Minjares lives in one of the lots and helps manage it as a paid employee.

LOCAL NEWS: The Delta County Jail expansion is complete, reports the Delta County Independent. The expansion brings the inmate capacity from from 86 to about 100 while addressing infrastructure needs. According to Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor the project allows for the separation of violent versus non-violent crimes between two floors. More on this story can be found at deltacountyindependent.com