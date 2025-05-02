KVNF Regional Newscast: May 2, 2025

FEATURE: On today’s KVNF Farm Friday we visit with Doug Fritz, Hotchkiss Fire Chief, to gain his perspective on the annual agricultural burn season and what challenges his department faces in the North Fork Valley.

LOCAL NEWS: A final investigative report into the death of a worker who died in a fall at the West Elk Mine last August has pointed to safety lapses that contributed to the accident, reports the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel. Last August, 62-year-old Leonard Barnes was killed while he was shoveling rock from an above-ground belt conveyor. The accident took place at a coal mine in the North Fork Valley. According to the report by the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration, Barnes fell 37 feet off a moving conveyor belt to transfer chute before suffering a fall from about 60 feet onto a coal pile. More on this story is available at gjsentinel. com

Aimee Tooker from Nucla took home the New Member of the Year award at this year’s CLUB 20 spring conference in Grand Junction. Tooker said she was introduced to Club 20 a year ago during the heated Dolores National Monument proposal. She and Scott Braden, a monument advocate, had a debate that was moderated by Club 20 officials. After expressing opposition in the debate, Tooker joined Club 20 as a member. More on this story can be found at sanmiguelbasinforum.com

SPECIAL NOTICE: Due to a scheduling issue part two of our series on candidates for the North Fork Emergency Medical Service Board of Directors, featuring challengers Ty Clock, Blake Kinser and Mychaela Belden will air on Monday, ahead of the election on Tuesday. However, you can find all of the candidate profiles by Marty Durlin online NOW at kvnf.org under KVNF Stories.