KVNF Regional Newscast: May 6, 2025

FEATURE STORY: KVNF's Brody Wilson profiles one conservation group on the Western Slope that works to conserve the air, water, and land that make Western Colorado such a wonderful place to live.

LOCAL NEWS: The City of Delta held its third annual Cinco de Mayo celebration last Friday night. The event drew hundreds to downtown to enjoy a night of dancing, singing and eating. KVNF news joined in the fun with lively interviews, photos and a video. You can take a look on our Facebook page and tune in later this week during your KVNF Regional Newscast to hear about the celebration of Mexican culture.

A major accident last Friday night shutdown westbound highway 50 just west of the Escalante Canyon turnoff near mile marker 59. According to a Delta County Alert message posted to Facebook, the accident involving a semi closed the highway for several hours. Westbound traffic was open around 2:30 am on Saturday morning. We’ll have updates as they become available.

STATE NEWS: A bill to expand legal protections for transgender people in Colorado has cleared its first vote in the state Senate — but not without major changes. according to the Colorado Newsline. The Kelly Loving Act, named for a trans woman killed in the Club Q shooting, passed the Senate Judiciary Committee after eight hours of testimony. Lawmakers removed a controversial section that would have factored in misgendering and deadnaming during child custody cases — a provision that drew strong opposition.

The bill still defines those actions as discrimination and shields families who seek gender-affirming care from out-of-state laws.

Some LGBTQ+ advocacy groups now want more revisions. Supporters say the bill could save lives. Opponents argue that Colorado already has strong anti-discrimination laws.

The bill heads next to the Senate Appropriations Committee, with more debate expected before the legislative session ends May 7. You can get that full story at coloradonewsline.com

COLORADO RIVER NEWS: Colorado River experts are providing a roadmap for solving the region’s water crisis. KUNC’s Alex Hager reports, they’re nudging policymakers who are stuck at an impasse about sharing the river’s water.

LOCAL MOTION: Tune in tonight at 6 pm for Local Motion, KVNF’s weekly public affairs program. Tonight your KVNF news team examines Colorado’s growing energy demands and the effects of agricultural burning on soil health. We’ll hear from John Gavin, Paonia Resident and former commissioner from the Colorado Public Utilities commission and John Rizza, Western Slope Soil Health Coordinator for Colorado Department of Agriculture, That’s tonight at 6pm for Local Motion.

