KVNF Regional Newscast: May 7, 2025

FEATURE: Last week the Trump administration delivered an executive order, demanding that the Corporation for Public Broadcasting stop funding NPR and PBS. CPB is a nonprofit funded by Congress but authorized to operate independently.

It provides federal funding to community and public radio and television stations nationwide including KVNF. To find out more about the history of C-P-B, and the future of public media, KGNU’s Jackie Sedley spoke to Rima Dael , the CEO of the National Federation of Community Broadcasters.

LOCAL NEWS: The first annual Delta County Heroes event recognized 15 individuals for exceptional service in Delta County. The event, hosted by the Delta County Independent and sponsored by Delta Health and Delta Montrose Electric Association and Elevate, took place at the Longhorns and Lace Event Venue. The inaugural ceremony recognizes unsung local heroes. Commissioner Wendell Koontz was named Citizen of the Year. To find out more log on to deltacountyindependent.com

The last piece of repair work on the US Highway 50 Middle Bridge and US 50 Lake Fork Bridge will begin May 12. Crews will begin paint operations on the new steel. Last year, the Colorado Department of Transportation closed the US 50 Middle Bridge, located at Blue Mesa Reservoir between Gunnison and Montrose, to protect public safety after several steel weld cracks were observed during a special inspection. Work to install steel plates beneath both bridges continued through much of 2024. Following the recent winter shutdown, crews are returning to apply a final coat of paint to the newly repaired steel.

The San Miguel County Planning Commission will be considering the draft Mining Regulations as an amendment to the Land Use Code on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The meeting will be held in person at a location to be determined (Norwood or Telluride) and via Zoom. The Board of County Commissioners will hear the proposed amendments at a date to be determined. The draft regulations and all related materials are available for review online at https://www.sanmiguelcountyco.gov

A series of proposed changes in how the state of Colorado funds K-12 education is expected to hit the Ridgway School District harder than the Ouray School District over the next few years due to formulas measuring student enrollment. The variation is due to the fact that Ridgway is predicted to continue losing students, while Ouray’s enrollment is expected to remain steady. Each district is evaluating future budget priorities while state funding remains limited and local mill levies are set to expire. More on this story can be found at ouraynews.com