KVNF Regional Newscast: May 12, 2025

FEATURE: May is skin cancer awareness month. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, over 5 million cases are diagnosed in the United States each year, making skin cancer America's most common cancer. The good news is it is also one of the most preventable cancers. KVNF Senior Reporter Lisa Young spoke with Spencer Hamner, a board-certified physician assistant specializing in dermatological care at Integrated Dermatology of Montrose, about what you can do to prevent skin cancer.

LOCAL NEWS: Tis the season for high school and college graduations. Delta County School District’s first graduation ceremony takes place this Wednesday night for Vision Charter Academy. Graduation dates and times for Cedaredge, Delta, and North Fork High Schools as well as Grand Mesa Academy and Technical College of the Rockies are available on the district's website.

Two cases of burglary of Delta County businesses remain open, according to police. One is the burglary of the AppleShed in Cedaredge on April 14. The other, a burglary at Taco Time in Delta, a week later on April 21. Cedaredge Police Chief Dan Sanders and Delta Police Commander Jesse Cox both declined to give further detail on their respective cases, but both investigations are still open. Sanders said his department has thoughts on what happened and the suspect involved, but there’s not enough proof at this time. More can be found at deltacountyindependent.com

KNVF's Brody Wilson reports that after months of political controversy, two hiring processes, and three resignations Montrose County has re-hired its public health director.

STATE NEWS: Statewide Click It or Ticket enforcement begins today. The campaign runs from May 12 to June 1. Colorado’s Department of Transportation supports the Colorado State Patrol and 39 local law enforcement agencies for the largest seat belt campaign of the year. To help prevent injuries and fatalities, all vehicle occupants are urged to wear their seat belts and prioritize safety on every trip.

During the 21 day enforcement period, law enforcement will increase patrols and focus on issuing citations to unbuckled drivers as part of the national Click It or Ticket effort. Drivers with unbuckled passengers can also be ticketed. So far this year, 49 unbuckled vehicle occupants have lost their lives on Colorado roads, making up 38% of all vehicle occupant fatalities.