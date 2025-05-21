KVNF Regional Newscast: May 21, 2025

FEATURE: Film festival season on the Western Slope is kicking off this weekend with Mountainfilm in Telluride. KVNF's Brody Wilson spoke with one filmmaker of a community supported film that will be featured in this year's festivals.

NEWS: A group of Chipeta Elementary School students helped last week with the groundbreaking for what will soon be the new Chipeta Community Park. The project will move forward this summer thanks to a $550,000 grant from the Colorado Health Foundation along with $89,000 in in-kind city of Grand Junction, Mesa County Valley School District 51 and a $10,000 grant from the Western Colorado Community Foundation (WCCF),more on this story can be found at gjsenteniel.com

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating a reported bear encounter in the city of Ouray. A black bear attacked a 49 year old woman in an alley between the 500 block of Main and Fourth Street in Ouray. The woman sustained injuries and was taken to Montrose Regional Health. CPW continues to follow up and intends to patrol the area at night for the next few days to see if the bear returns. A spokesperson said the bear had been getting into trash in the area.

The Ouray Police Department in a news release reminded residents that city code requires trash containers be kept closed or latched or that they be stored inside an enclosed structure. Commercial trash containers must be fully enclosed metal containers with tight-fitting metal lids or hardened. Plastic lids with metal reinforcement that can be latched into a closed position, and remain latched at all times.

In honor of all fallen veterans, members of Lee Marts VFW Post 3571 and Harry A. White American Legion Post 65 will present short memorial services on Memorial Day. Services will be held at 10 a.m. at Mesa View Cemetery and at 10:30 a.m. at Delta City Cemetery. The public is encouraged to attend either or both of these solemn observances. There will also be a Memorial Day Community Pancake Breakfast on Monday, May 26 beginning at 7 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Delta, located at 1250 Pioneer Road.

STATE NEWS: Governor Jared Polis has vetoed a bill that would make it easier for workers to fully unionize. For the Colorado Capitol News Alliance Bente Birkeland reports the policy was a priority for Democratic lawmakers.

In December, a pipeline near Durango failed, with over 20 thousand gallons of gas contaminating land and water on the Southern Ute Indian Reservation. Now, the Tribe is calling on the fossil fuels transportation company that owns the pipeline to do more to remediate the damage reports Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes.