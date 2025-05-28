KVNF Regional Newscast: May 28, 2025

FEATURE: KVNF's James Barrs interviews Craig Childs, who held his book launch for The Wild Dark in Paonia in May. Childs is an American author, naturalist, and wilderness explorer. Barrs spoke with Childs just before his performance at the Paradise Theatre.

NEWS: National Public Radio and three Colorado public radio stations filed suit this week in federal court against the Trump White House over the president's executive order that could bar the use of Congressionally appropriated funds for NPR and PBS. The three Colorado stations joining NPR in the suit are Aspen Public Radio; Colorado Public Radio and KSUT Public radio in Ignacio. The lawsuit says the administration is usurping Congress' power to direct how federal money will be spent and to pass laws. It names President Trump and his White House budget director,Treasury Secretary and the chair of the National Endowment for the Arts, as defendants.

A DNA expert recently took the stand in the double murder case in Paonia. According to reporting in the Montrose Daily Press, Mark Burns’ DNA is among the profiles found on some of the bloodstain evidence from the firearm allegedly used to kill Donna Gallegos and Michael Arnold in Paonia three years ago. Prosecutors allege Burns was the person recorded on video shooting Gallegos and Arnold; they told jurors it was a bid for revenge, and part of an alleged plot to steal money that Arnold kept on premises from vehicle sales and pot operations.

The Montrose Methodist Church is winding down its controversial courtyard camp for unhoused people, intending to clear it by May 31, in advance of a scheduled June 2 fire marshal inspection, reports the Montrose Daily Press. According to reporting, the move is not necessarily in direct response to the city’s ongoing efforts to disband the camp, However,.a new court date has been set for June 4. Church Pastor Kevin Young says he expects a combined arraignment on 12 citations not yet presented in court and a status hearing as the church's progress on the camp.

The West End man accused of sparking the Bucktail Fire last year in an attempt to cremate his dog has reached a plea deal with prosecutors, reports the Montrose Daily Press. According to Montrose Combined Court records, Brent Garber pleaded guilty to attempted fourth-degree arson. Sentencing was set for July 16. Brent Garber was initially charged with second- and fourth-degree arson, as well as trespassing in the Aug. 1 fire, which ultimately burned more than 7,000 acres, a tally that includes acreage firefighters burned as part of containment strategies. The fire also burned a structure and the property of other people. More on this story at montrosepress.com

FARM NEWS: Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes has the details on a new Colorado Department of Agriculture grant program designed to help farmers become more resilient to drought and other impacts of climate change