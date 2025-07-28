KVNF Regional Newscast: July 28, 2025

FEATURE: In the tiny ghost town of Gothic, just a few miles from Crested Butte ) sits one of the most renowned field research stations in the country. Every summer, the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory, or RMBL, welcomes scientists from around the world who are researching high-altitude ecology — everything from wildflowers and pollinators to climate change and snowpack.

For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-B-U-T's Toni Todd spoke with Jeni Blacklock, Executive Director of the laboratory, about the work being done there this Summer, and the impact of recent federal budget cuts.

NEWS: Rogers Mesa Water Company is asking its customers to boil domestic water coming from its system after a positive test for e-coli. According to a recent Facebook notification, at least one water tap in the system tested positive for the bacteria on July 24th and 25th. The water company is actively investigating the source of the e-coli and hope to have the issue resolved soon. For more information please contact Diane Perry at 970-424-2250.

Delta County Commissioners put the brakes on approving an event center at 33084 J Road in Hotchkiss following a public hearing on July 15th. Commissioner received significant pushback from surrounding property owners who claimed the venue dubbed “The Barn” would be the only commercial venture in an otherwise exclusively residential neighborhood. Commissioner Craig Fuller moved to table the decision until the Aug. 19 regular meeting to allow time to process information and accusations before that time. More on this story is at deltacountyindependent.com

A Colorado law seeking to reduce wildfire threats by encouraging local governments to remove dead vegetation will go into effect on August 6th. The bill sponsored by four Democrats will offer more tools to fire protection and metropolitan districts to mitigate fire risks locally and improve community safety. The new law encourages local governments to create programs that assist property owners in reducing dead vegetation around their property. Dead plant materials, such as leaves, grass, shrubs, dead leaves, and fallen pine needles, can accelerate wildfires.

After months of turmoil within its police department, the town of Ouray held a swearing in ceremony for three new police officers and interim Police Chief Daric Harvey. According to reporting in the Ouray County Plaindealer the men were sworn in during a 15-minute ceremony symbolizing a fresh start for a department plagued by low morale and an erosion of public trust the last few years. An audience of more than 50 people — made up of officers’ family members and local residents — gave them two standing ovations: one after officers re- cited a code of ethics and another after they were sworn in. More on this story can be found at ouraynews.com

WILDFIRE UPDATE: We continue our wildfire coverage with some updated information regarding the South Rim Fire burning at the Black Canyon National Park. According to information on the Watch Duty app, the fire which began on Thursday, July 10th has burned 4,232 and is listed at 31% containment. Officials are reporting that some heat remains inside the interior of the south perimeter. Firefights will continue to reinforce fire lines and mop up heat on the southern fire perimeter.

Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor and Emergency Management staff recently visited the Sowbelly Fire burning in the Escalate-Dominguez Canyon. That has burned roughly 2,500 acres in an area where Delta, Mesa and Montrose counties converge. According to officials, the fire is at or above 90% containment. Escalante Canyon Road is officially OPEN, however visitors are asked to exercise caution and give fire crews the space to finish their work as operations comes to a close. Officials are also reminding the public that post fire flooding is a safety concern in burn scars and monsoon moisture can lead to major flash flooding and debris flows in canyons and draws.