KVNF Regional Newscast: July 31, 2025

FEATURE: KVNF's James Barrs interviews South African guitarist Derek Gripper, who will perform at the Bross Hotel this Sunday, August 3rd. Derrek Gripper has received international acclaim for his west African kora translations - focusing on the music of the renowned Malian musician Toumani Diabaté which Gripper performs on the classical guitar.

LOCAL NEWS: Despite the South Rim Fire’s continued presence inside Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, the City of Montrose says the town is open for business. Some visitors are canceling trips due to confusion about fire conditions. While the park closure is a blow during peak tourism season, businesses are still operating and there’s plenty to do — from river trips and live music to dining, museums, and hiking. A new campaign led by the City of Montrose's Development and Revitalization Team or DART encourages locals and visitors alike to shop, eat, and explore Montrose to support the local economy. You can get that full story at Montrose Business Times.

The 40th annual International Serenity Run gets under way today in the Surface Creek Valley. The rally will run from Thursday to Sunday. The annual Serenity Run supports the principles and traditions of the 12-step recovery from alcohol and drugs, however, the group is not affiliated with AA or the 12-step program directly. It promotes clean and sober motorcycle riders sharing camaraderie and support for their new lives in recovery. There will be a Parade at 11 a.m. in Cedaredge on Saturday.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has taken legal action against a Mesa County sheriff’s deputy over an alleged violation of state laws prohibiting coordination between local police and federal immigration agents. The civil complaint, filed in Mesa County District Court, alleges that an investigator with the department “intentionally violated Colorado law” by sending messages to a Signal group chat with federal law enforcement, leading to the arrest of a Utah college student last month. State law bars government employees, including law enforcement officers, from sharing information for the purposes of “investigating for, participating in, cooperating with, or assisting in federal immigration enforcement.”