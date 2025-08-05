KVNF Regional Newscast: August 5, 2025

TOP FIRE STORY: The Leroux Fire burning northwest of the town of Hotchkiss, now listed at over 250 acres, began around 2:48 pm Sunday afternoon. Currently the Bureau of Land Management is in command of the fire which prompted numerous evacuations in the area near 3100 Road. The fire has been threatening structures in the rural area.

According to the Watch Duty phone app, multiple resources, including ground crews from area fire departments alongside two Single Engine Air tankers made the initial attack. At roughly 2:00 AM Monday morning, evacuations were enacted for residents off of 3100 road north of the intersection of 3100 road and Oak Mesa Road.

Redlands Mesa Grange was originally designated as the evacuation center, however, the evacuation center has been moved to the North Fork Annex in Hotchkiss. More information is available at Delta County Alerts Facebook page and on your phone with the Watch Duty App. We’ll have more information daily during our Morning Edition with Brody Wilson from 6:30 am to 8:00 am.

COLORADO'S THIRD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT: With non-stop political news hitting everyday, it’s hard to think about election season, however, the timeline is fast approaching for 435 US House of Representative Seats that will be decided on November 3rd, 2026.

So far there are two Republican candidates including current US Representative Jeff Hurd and MAGA candidate Hope Scheppleman running in the primary election for Colorado’s Third Congressional District.

On the other side of the political spectrum is the lone Democratic candidate at the moment, Alex Kelloff from Aspen. KVNF spoke with the first time political candidate on August 1st, at a busy coffee house in Delta.

MEET REGGIE: Last week KVNF spoke with Shirley Tatto at Delta County Public Heath, about a rising star within the department. He makes his debut on the department’s Facebook page and in the clinic. He is Reggie, Delta County’s own Big Foot. Reggie has a very charming personality and more hair than an entire rock n' roll band. And most importantly he’s capable of conveying important information with just his index finger!

Delta County Public Health held a back to school vaccination clinic last Friday with Reggie… and they will host another on this Friday, August 8th from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM at 255 West 6th Street in Delta. For vaccination information in Montrose County please contact Montrose County Public Health.

