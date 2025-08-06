KVNF Regional Newscast: August 6, 2025

LOCAL NEWS

A Stage 1 fire ban continues for most of the KVNF listening area as days of Red Flag warnings continue throughout our region. As you know, there are several wildfires burning on the Western Slope. Close to home, the Leroux Fire northwest of Hotchkiss is now being managed with a Type 3 Incident Command.

The new designation will bring in more resources than a local agency can handle while potentially expanding into multiple operational periods with a written Incident Action Plan. You can find updated fire information at Delta County Alerts Facebook or on Watch Duty phone app.

Montrose Regional Health (MRH) has named Tony Blair as its new chief medical officer of the organization. Blair brings more than 15 years of experience in operational knowledge and patient care to the role. Blair starts in mid-August and will oversee medical staff, advance organizational goals, and uphold quality and safety standards across the health system.

The recent Delta County Fair community night served up tasty cheeseburgers during the one night event. Delta County purchased over 1,000 burgers for the event along with bags of chips, coleslaw and bottled water. Usually, the event kicks off the Delta County Fair, but this year, it was held on Wednesday night of fair week.

WATER INFRUSTRUCTURE REPAIR IN PAONIA

The Town of Paonia imposed water restrictions on August 1st, But not because of the reason you might expect. Marty Durlin has more from Paonia. This story is part of a three part series on critical water infrastructure repairs taking place in Paonia, Crawford and Ridgway. These important water stories will air on Wednesdays during your KVNF Regional Newscasts.

SOUTH RIM FIRE WINDS DOWN, RESTORATION EFFORTS BEGIN

Fire fighting efforts at the Black Canyon National Park are winding down, however, rehabilitation efforts at the park near Montrose, Colorado are just ramping up. KVNF spoke with TJ Clifford, one of the team leaders for the US Forest Services - Burned Area Emergency Response Team, also known as BAER, about the efforts to restore the park and protect the public.

We’ll have more on the BAER team response at the Black Canyon National Park on tomorrow’s Regional Newscast. The entire interview with BAER team members is up now under KVNF Stories: Restoration efforts begin following South Rim Fire