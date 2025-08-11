KVNF Regional Newscast: August 11, 2025

FIRE BAN: Stage 2 fire restrictions were enacted on Friday August 8th for all public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Uncompahgre Field Office. The restriction includes land in Delta, Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel counties, including Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area.

The restrictions are meant to protect public safety during high fire danger. Violations are punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 or imprisonment up to 12 months or both. Anyone found responsible for starting wildfires will also face restitution costs of suppressing the fire. More information on stage 2 restrictions can be found at the BLM Southwest District website or westslopefireinfo.com.

GRAND MESA NORDIC COUNCIL held its groundbreaking ceremony for a new community building last Friday. John Traylor, co-chair, spoke during the ceremony to more than 50 community members who were present for the event held at the Skyway Trail in Mesa County. KVNF did receive an email in opposition to the project. We are waiting to hear back from them.

TOWN OF CRAWFORD: Infrastructure work on Crawford’s water storage tank will be getting underway this fall. Marty Durlin will bring us a special report this Wednesday, explaining the project and the anticipated restrictions on domestic water users. Tune in this Wednesday for the rest of the story. This story is part 2 of our 3 part series on water infrastructure projects in three rural communities within KVNF’s listening area.

FEDERAL STAFF REORGINAZATION PLAN: The U-S Department of Agriculture recently opened public comments on a broad reorganization plan that relocates federal staff to regional hubs, including Utah. And, as Rae Solomon reports for the Mountain West News Bureau, another in Colorado.

FOOD SCARCITY: Near-record inflation and the end of COVID-era federal support triggered a 13% increase in the number of people the Food Bank of the Rockies served in 2023 And the number only keeps increasing. Sue Ellen Rodwick is the director of the nonprofit’s Western Slope Distribution Center. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, Aspen Public Radio's Regan Mertz reports.

