KVNF Regional Newscast: August 29, 2025

KVNF FARM FRIDAY: On today’s KVNF Farm Friday we visit Rocking W Cheese on Hwy 348 just outside of Olathe. KVNF tagged along with Valley Food Partnership as they bussed over 30 persons to four farms located in the Olathe area as part of Montrose County Fair week in July. During the final stop of the Olathe Farm Tour, I spoke with Rocking W Cheese owner/operator John Gibson. To visit all the farms on the Olathe Farm Tour visit KVNF STORIES.

LOCAL NEWS: Long-running, covert operations led to the arrest of a man suspected of trafficking methamphetamine into Montrose and Delta. According to reporting in the Montrose Daily Press, Atonio Garcia-Pena was recently charged with manufacture/distribution of a controlled substance, conspiracy and money laundering. He is accused of selling more than 129 grams of meth to a confidential informant who was conducting controlled buys in late 2024. Pena was arrested on July 23 and is due in court Sept. 4.

Crawford’s board of trustees issued an emergency ordinance ahead of an upcoming critical water infrastructure project. Among a number of actions, the ordinance will temporarily increase water rates, and give the town authority to shut off an individual's water supply if they did not comply with the emergency ordinance. Town Attorney Bo Nerlin says the emergency water rates will return to normal upon completion of the Wiley Spring Rehabilitation Project. A public meeting on the new ordinance is scheduled for Monday, Sept.8 You can read more on this story at deltacountyindependent.com

CITY OF DELTA NEWS: With a looming deadline, the Delta City Council held a special meeting on August 26th to set ballot language for Delta voters in the upcoming November 4th election. The most controversial questions included whether to release the City from the last of TABOR restrictions, and whether to sell Fort Uncompahgre, a historic monument to early Delta history.

STATE NEWS: Coloradans are giving their Congressional delegation an earful before they head back to the nation’s capital and resume work after Labor Day.