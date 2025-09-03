KVNF Regional Newscast: September 3, 2025

REGIONAL NEWS FEATURE: KVNF continues its coverage on rural hospitals in our region. A number of smaller hospitals aren’t delivering as many babies as they used to. That’s led to a return to midwives to help fill the gaps around our region. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Hanna Merzbach takes us to one birth center in southern Wyoming.

A number of mid-wives in Delta County are working hard to fill in delivery gaps in our region. Midwife Mirah Milan from the North Fork Valley spoke out after learning about the upcoming closure of Delta Health’s labor and delivery unit.

Milan said despite the decision to close the OB unit she will continue to serve families in need, she also urged the hospital board to slow down the process of closing the labor and delivery department which is scheduled to close mid-September.

LOCAL NEWS: Delta County Public Health has been awarded a $125,000 grant from Caring for Colorado. The 18-month-long grant will support the expansion of reproductive health services in Delta County. The project will provide partial funding for the salaries of nursing staff and contract employees, including a pharmacist, as well as new opportunities for staff education and program development. Caring for Colorado works with communities statewide to drive meaningful change that enhances the health and well-being of Colorado’s children, youth, and families.

Nine Montrose County School District residents have qualified to appear on the ballot for the November 4, 2025 Board of Education election. The election will include four open seats in director districts A, C, E and G. Each position carries a four-year term. Candidate petitions have been verified for the following individuals:

District A

● Neisha Balleck

● Darren Sofka

District C

● Alice Murphy

● Scott Scarborough

District E

● Kris Besler

● Hollee Mundell

● Tiffany Vincent

District G

● Jessica Corrigan

● Shane Daly

While candidates run for specific director districts, all registered voters within the Montrose County School District boundaries are eligible to vote for every open seat on the ballot, regardless of the district in which they reside.

HEALTH MEALS FOR ALL: In more education news, Colorado voters will decide this November whether people earning more than $300,000 a year should pay more to ensure that the state’s Healthy School Meals for All program is fully funded.