KVNF Regional Newscast: September 4, 2025

LOCAL NEWS: The town of Cedaredge and numerous stakeholders held a groundbreaking ceremony earlier this week for the new Southeast Deer Trail Avenue bridge. The new structure will be a full-width, two-lane bridge over Surface Creek. The bridge made possible by a grant from the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) will also have a 10-foot pedestrian path featuring tiered levels for walkers and bicyclists.

Officials say the bridge will benefit the Cedaredge High School and Middle School population with a safer route to the highway. More on this story at deltacountyindependent.com

The Delta County School District has six candidates for two school director districts seats for this upcoming November election. In District 1 incumbent Kristina Hines will face challengers Sheldon Kier and Paul Sweitzer. In District 5 incumbent Jennifer McGavin will face Autumn Wynn and Adena Kreutz. Newly elected directors will serve office for four years.

The City of Montrose officially broke ground this week on its future Public Works facility located at the intersection of Grand Avenue and East Oak Grove Road. According to the city, the project is over a decade in the making after the city's original facility - constructed in the mid-1960s - had been failng after reaching the end of its useful life. The new facility will allow staff to store and maintain critical road equipment inside, provide better office space to host virtual meetings with contractors and suppliers, and will offer better public access for residents wanting to drop off green waste.

MEASLES IN MESA COUNTY: Five additional measles cases were confirmed in Mesa County last weekend, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. There are now seven active measles cases in the county.

STATE NEWS: A former Democratic statehouse speaker has dropped her bid for Attorney General. For the Colorado Capitol News Alliance Bente Birkeland has more.

RADON IN COLORADO: The geology of Colorado includes higher levels of the radioactive gas radon Hundreds of lung cancer deaths in the state every year are believed to be radon-related. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-G-N-U's Sam Fuqua spoke with Boulder County Environmental Health Specialist Patty Dooley-Strapelli.

