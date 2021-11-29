City of Montrose

-
News director Gavin Dahl asks new DMEA CEO Alyssa Clemsen Roberts about the cyber attack and impact on operations. Billing and payment processing resume today.
Interior Department restarts oil & gas leasing on public lands while fighting lawsuit by industryColorado proposes new transportation planning standards…
Sunset Mesa Funeral Home trial moves from Denver to Grand JunctionJury deliberations underway for trial of Mark Redwine in DurangoCity of Montrose…
A community center called Shepherd's Center, helping to meet basic needs of homeless individuals in Montrose and providing a food pantry and hot meals to…
Delta Health closing Delta urgent care clinic, West Elk Paonia Walk-In clinic by July 21Mesa County Public Health teams with CDPHE to fight COVID delta…
Montrose County joins area governments in declaring Stage 1 fire restrictionsWater Quality Control Commission declines to adopt proposal allowing…
Hotchkiss town meeting featured several domestic abuse survivors led by Nina BarrowNorth Fork Merchant Herald reports fired Hotchkiss deputy Chad Lloyd…
Hotchkiss Mayor: DCSO not charging for supportMontrose code enforcement officer pepper sprays property ownerMontrose county manager Ken Norris to be paid…
Committee will consider amendments this week, including more money for police body cameras, before sending approved state budget to GovernorRidgway…
Gov. Polis expects Colorado will continue Johnson & Johnson vaccines soonMontrose approves incentives, tax increment financing loan for new Colorado Yurt…