KVNF Regional Newscast: September 5, 2025

KVNF FARM FRIDAY: On Today’s KVNF Farm Friday we skip a few months ahead to December. Most consumers may not realize that a naturally grown Christmas tree is the product of a year-round passion by a Christmas Tree grower. USDA’s Rod Bain talked with one Christmas tree farmer to discover how they work to bring the gift of their trees to customers in this edition of “Agriculture USA”.

COVID-19 NEWS: Governor Jared Polis directed the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and other state agencies to quickly provide access to updated COVID-19 vaccines without individual prescriptions. CDPHE’s Executive Director issued a Public Health Order while the state’s Chief Medical Officer enacted a standing order for the vaccines effective today. The Governor's actions come after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration limited its recent approval of updated COVID-19 vaccines to those age 65 and older or at higher risk of severe disease.

LOCAL NEWS: A popular restaurant in Cedaredge has closed its doors. Lost Mesa Grill located on Main Street notified the public of the closure on Facebook. The restaurant’s manager cited “ the continually rising cost of goods.”

As one Cedaredge business closes, another one opens today with a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house. Haven House Thrift Store and Cottage Boutique will allow Haven House participants to work in the community and launch a craft business. The new store is located at 2195 South Gate Lane. All proceeds from today’s grand opening will support programs and services for the non-profit’s Transitional Housing, Career Development, Youth Development & Early Childhood Education Programs.

Delta County School Board officially voted not to bring a mill levy increase to the voters this November. School board members and district staff had been discussing whether to request a mill levy increase during recent board meetings and work sessions. District personnel and school board members stated that other entities are requesting a mill levy override in this election, and the current economic conditions would make it a hardship for their constituents at this time. More on these local stories can be found at deltacountyindependent.com

DELTA COUNTY NEWS: Delta County Commissioners designated September as Suicide Awareness Month during its September 2nd meeting. According to the proclamation read by Commissioner Wendell Koontz 41 individuals in our region died by suicide in 2024. Tri County Health Equity Advocate Kaisa Simon addressed the board, highlighting an upcoming event and the opportunity for free counseling in the area.

ENVIRONMENTAL NEWS: The Trump Administration is looking to rescind the 2001 Roadless Rule, which bans road construction and timber harvesting in National Forests’ roadless areas. As Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes reports, the public comment period for the rule change is now open.