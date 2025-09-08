KVNF Regional Newscast: September 8, 2025

LOCAL NEWS: Delta County School Board Vice-President Jennifer McGavin has been awarded the McGuffey Award from the Colorado Association of School Boards for her “exceptional commitment, thoughtfulness and care” to the Delta County School District. The award states that McGavin supports the clear vision of the district model of caring, challenging, and learning for every student every day, and has an unwavering focus on student achievement, fiscal responsibility, and transparency. She currently serves as the District 5 director.

Montrose County Commissioners passed a resolution opposing the proposed Gunnison Outdoors Resources Protection Act known as GORP. The decision came on a 2-1 vote during their regular meeting last week. Commissioner Sue Hansen was the lone ‘no’ vote. She stated concerns that the resolution would take Montrose County out of ‘the conversation.’ Commissioner Sean Pond who championed the effort responded by saying the resolution actually puts the county ‘back in the conversation, starting from the standpoint of ‘no,’”

The Gunnison Outdoors Resources Protection Act was reintroduced this year by Colorado’s U.S. senators, Democrats Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper. United States Rep. Jeff Hurd, R-Grand Junction, joined their efforts after he took office. The bipartisan legislation has drawn broad support, including several counties and cities on the Western Slope that are affected. More on this story can be found at montrosepress.com

KVNF RAFFLE WINNER: KVNF recently announced this year’s winner of the station’s annual car raffle. This year’s winner, Adam from Delray Beach Florida, told KVNF Station Manager Ashley Krest that he had been thinking about purchasing a Toyota Forerunner. Proceeds from the annual raffle go to support your Mountain Grown Community Radio station. You can hear a recording of the ‘live’ raffle draw and interviews with the winner at KVNF Stories on our website.

LEAGUE OF WOMENT VOTERS HOST EVENTS: In just a few short months, voters across the country will be making important decisions in their communities. As part of coverage on the November 2025 election, we bring you a few election events taking place in Montrose and Delta Counties.

SEPT 16: LWV will provide a voter registration drive on National Voter Registration Day - Tuesday September 16th from 11 am to 3 pm at the Montrose Library. League members will also assist attendees with checking current voter information, and answer questions.

OCT 1: LWV will provide a Montrose Voter Ballot Information presentation at 8:00 am on October 1st as part of the Montrose Forum. The event will be held at South 3rd and Cascade in Montrose.

OCT. 4 - NOV 1: LWV will be at the Delta Library on Tuesdays from 11 am to 3 pm, and Saturdays from 1pm to 3pm, beginning October 4th through November 1st. League members will provide help with voter registration, verifying voter information, and answering your questions.

OCT 9: LWV will host a Montrose School District Board Candidate Forum from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, on Thursday, October 9th, at the City Council Chambers, 107 S. Cascade, in Montrose. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

OCT 10: LWV will provide a Delta County School Board Candidate Forum from 6:00 until 7:30 pm on Friday, October 10th at Hotchkiss Memorial Hall, 175 North First Street in Hotchkiss.