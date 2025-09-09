KVNF Regional Newscast: September 9, 2025

TOP STORY: Brody Wilson becomes KVNF's new Program Director. Wilson, who grew up listening to the station from his home in Montrose, joined the KVNF Board of Directors in 2023. While serving on the board, he volunteered as a part-time Morning Edition Host and eventually became the full-time host and reporter for the station.

In a recent move, Wilson has agreed to step into a new role and expand his duties at the station as the Program Director. He will oversee the day-to-day programming schedule as well as the news department, music director, and production director. In this new role, Wilson will also provide support to Station Manager/Executive Director Ashley Krest.

LOCAL NEWS: Delta County has downgraded from Stage 2 to Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. Stage 1 fire restrictions will remain in effect until rescinded by the Sheriff. A full list of restrictions rules under Stage 1 restrictions can be found at deltacountyco.gov/fireban Info on fire restrictions in other jurisdictions including the U.S. Forest Service and BLM Lands can be found at westslopefireinfo.com.

Delta County law enforcement participated in a manhunt on Sunday in the Ash Mesa area near D25 Road. According to Delta County’s Alerts system a male suspect had fled from law enforcement in Montrose County. The suspect wrecked their vehicle and fled on foot in the Ash Mesa area. Residents were cautioned to remain inside and to not approach the individual. The suspect was taken into custody a short time later.

Cedaredge trustees approved an agreement with Delta County School District to obtain property from the district for a pickleball and tennis courts. According to the agreement, the school district will donate up to two acres of the Hunsicker property on Cedar Avenue near Highway 65 for tennis and pickleball courts while retaining public access from Cedar Avenue. The town plans to begin applying for grant funding, including but not limited to Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) by Jan. 31. More on this story can be found at deltacountyindependent.com

The City of Montrose is introducing a pre-approved Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Program. Officials say the forward-thinking initiative is designed to provide residents with accessible and affordable housing options while enhancing the vitality of our neighborhoods. The pre-approval program presents residents with a cost-effective option to efficiently add ADUs to their properties, which will increase property values, add potential rental income, and add more flexibility with family living arrangements. For more information on the program use this link: City of Montrose

WATER NEWS: Waterways in Colorado and across the arid West face increased threats

from prolonged drought and other impacts of a changing climate, and a growing grassroots movement is using a low-tech “sticks and stones” restoration process to improve the health of rivers and streams. Eric Galatas has more.

You can hear more about this technique from a story we did a few years back. Search on our website for KVNF Farm Friday: Restoring Colorado wetlands one rock at a time. The story highlights the technique of placing rock structures and wooden poles into streams used by Native Americans. The low-technique option was later adapted by renowned environmentalist Bill Zeedyk, head of Zeedyk Ecological Consulting and a former U.S. Forest Service employee.

